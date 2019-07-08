Becker Capital Management Position in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Has Lifted by $6.56 Million as Stock Declined; Monarch Partners Asset Management Position in American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Has Trimmed by $473,196 as Market Value Rose

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 10,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,108 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 41,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 73,103 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 364,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.62M, up from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 1.40 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 18/04/2018 – AIRTEL, VODAFONE LIKELY TO BE JOINT PROMOTERS OF MERGED CO; IDEA TO EXIT BY SELLING 11.15 PCT STAKE IN INDUS – CNBC TV18 CITING; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE GROUP AND VODAFONE QATAR HAVE ENTERED INTO A FIVE YEAR PARTNER MARKET AGREEMENT; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE – ONLY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER BETWEEN VODAFONE INDIA, IDEA CELLULAR TWO BUSINESSES WILL CEASE TO OPERATE AS DISTINCT AND COMPETING ENTITIES; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA – FY 18 EBITDA AT 77.66 BLN RUPEES; FY18 SERVICE REV AT 348.55 BLN RUPEES, DOWN 18.9 PCT; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – VODAFONE LIMITED HAS WON 50 MHZ OF 3.4 GHZ SPECTRUM AT A COST OF £378.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Vittorio Colao to step down in October; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM IN INDIA ANNOUNCED

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 14,902 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $37.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 30,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,941 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on July, 22 after the close. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ACC’s profit will be $72.75M for 22.66 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset owns 7,559 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Co holds 971 shares. Ameriprise owns 351,291 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 9,132 were reported by Element Mgmt Ltd Llc. Utd Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 25,779 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm New York holds 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) or 10,652 shares. Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 7,831 shares. Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership has 4,200 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc has 72,869 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh owns 15,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 12,786 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.06% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd holds 191,254 shares.