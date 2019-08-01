Becker Capital Management Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) Trimmed by $9.65 Million as Share Value Declined; As Emergent Bio Solutions (EBS) Share Value Declined, Holder Phocas Financial Cut Its Stake by $1.86 Million

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (EBS) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 37,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 165,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 202,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 353,864 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.38, REV VIEW $731.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS COMPLETES MRP FOR BIOTHRAX IN EUROPE; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorization of BioThrax in European Countries; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – PROMOTED ROBERT G. KRAMER SR. TO NEWLY-CREATED POSITION OF PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 31/05/2018 – Sprott Inc. Invests In Emergent Technology Holdings; 26/03/2018 – Emergent Appoints Richard Lindahl as Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes That Enhance Execution of Company’s Growth Strategy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBS); 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in European Countries

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 24.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 169,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 508,616 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01M, down from 677,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.16. About 10.62M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Says It Strongly Disagrees That Proposed Qualcomm Deal Raises Any National Security Concerns; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 12/03/2018 – Trump Blocks Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ALL 10 OF QUALCOMM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES HAVE BEEN RE-ELECTED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 19/03/2018 – FierceWireEurope: Qualcomm: It’s not over; 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Broadcom will formally abandon its bid to acquire Qualcomm

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Intl Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rhenman Prns Asset Mngmt holds 6,476 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hartford Mgmt accumulated 0.29% or 178,566 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory has invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il holds 170,085 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Moreover, South State Corporation has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Westpac Banking Corp has 99,215 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd accumulated 76,570 shares. Miles Capital stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4.55 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. 50,240 are owned by Headinvest Limited Liability Company. Bokf Na owns 147,491 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc owns 359,232 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 1St Source Financial Bank owns 49,828 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Fayerweather Charles holds 0.69% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,795 shares.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,228 shares to 12,960 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY) by 25,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: All Eyes on Apple Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Is an Attractive Chip Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 17, 2019 : ERIC, FRAN, BAC, AMD, BP, QCOM, PRTY, TVIX, TSLA, GOLD, FMS, ACB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 6,409 shares to 16,411 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (Prn) (SCHM) by 5,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,395 shares, and has risen its stake in One Main Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc owns 486,982 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 46,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 502,181 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 156,832 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 1,394 shares. Pier Capital Limited Liability Company reported 110,446 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Bluemountain reported 1,008 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.16% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 8,847 shares. 30,277 are owned by Sei Invs. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 251,888 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 69,651 shares. The New York-based Jennison Associate Limited has invested 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Dubuque Bank & Trust Trust Comm holds 203 shares.