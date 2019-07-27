Becker Capital Management Position in Mosaic Co (MOS) Lowered by $747,306 as Share Value Declined; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fishman Jay A LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $584.29 Million

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 5,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 290,771 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.43B, down from 296,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 25/04/2018 – ALKEN HIRES VALLEE FROM JPMORGAN TO EXPAND INTO FIXED INCOME; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says U.S. Fiscal Boost Not Here Yet But It’s On Its Way; 09/04/2018 – Libyan sovereign wealth fund files lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan sued over fees for cryptocurrency purchases; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 27,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 828,529 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.63 million, down from 856,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 2.44M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Mngmt Lc reported 26,194 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested 0.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Inc owns 9.46M shares. Tributary Capital Lc stated it has 10,775 shares. Schroder Investment Grp owns 6.96M shares. Waddell And Reed Inc stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru reported 215,001 shares. Capital Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 71,058 shares. One Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 37,199 shares stake. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il holds 2.84% or 792,815 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc holds 4.51% or 112,117 shares. 32,782 are held by Bangor National Bank & Trust. Security Natl has invested 1.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Arrowstreet Capital LP reported 0.02% stake. 65,081 are held by Bourgeon Capital Management Lc.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was made by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pjt Partners Inc by 1,845 shares to 23,764 shares, valued at $993.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid (VO) by 250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH).

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 38,945 shares to 261,739 shares, valued at $30.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 13,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.46 million for 18.99 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J., worth $23,550 on Friday, May 10. $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Freeland Clint.