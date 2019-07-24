Becker Capital Management Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Boosted as Stock Value Rose; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shareholder St Germain D J Co Decreased Position

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 18,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70 million, up from 115,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $221.22. About 1.97M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – EU watchdog criticises Brussels handling of Barroso’s Goldman move; 09/04/2018 – SoFi Names Longtime Goldman Sachs Exec Michelle Gill as Next CFO; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Fuel retailer hires Goldman Houston head; 20/03/2018 – INNOGY IS SAID TO HIRE DEUTSCHE BANK, GOLDMAN FOR EON DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Women Still Struggle to Rise to Top Ranks at Goldman (Video); 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 19/03/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Blackstone to buy 80% in Pune mall for $47.5m, Goldman to exit; 21/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: The fiscal outlook for the US ‘is not good’; 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/04/2018 – This could present substantial investment opportunities for “legacy tech” companies still in the information technology sector, according to David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson Corp (BDX) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 2,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,985 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, down from 38,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $255.83. About 368,174 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,089 are held by Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Pa. Washington Trust Bancorporation has 32,467 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. 75,335 were accumulated by Lpl Lc. Alpha Windward Limited Company has 769 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny owns 57,612 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Lc invested in 358,248 shares or 9.41% of the stock. Van Eck Assocs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gladius Capital Mgmt LP reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 316,122 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Advisors Incorporated has 8,644 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 1,200 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability reported 1.70 million shares. Private Wealth Limited Liability invested in 1.6% or 50,760 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Parkside Financial Bank holds 2,045 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 69,718 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $37.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) by 15,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 597,999 shares, and cut its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78M for 20.77 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital Mgmt reported 1,655 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 62,000 are owned by Bp Public Ltd Com. Moreover, Whitnell & has 0.77% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,000 shares. Washington Trust Natl Bank invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Andra Ap holds 0.06% or 8,200 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sky Investment Gp Ltd has 2.39% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 26,015 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Profund Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.12% or 9,739 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated invested in 5,961 shares. Ally Fincl stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,240 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.07% or 70,426 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 45,594 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Lc has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 3,157 shares.

