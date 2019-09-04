Becker Capital Management Maintains Position in At&T (T); As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Holder Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Decreased Position

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 25,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.05 million, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 20.54 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/05/2018 – AT&T: Offer Would Include Wage Increases Above 11% Through 2021, Including 3% on Ratification; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a; 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 08/05/2018 – U.S. urges judge to force AT&T to scrap deal or sell DirecTV or Turner; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 15.05M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T updates on FirstNet buildout – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Square Vs. Shopify – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 169,310 shares to 508,616 shares, valued at $29.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) by 24,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,903 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valmark Advisers accumulated 28,944 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Co has 77,205 shares. Lincoln has 0.15% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 113,831 shares. Cutter And Company Brokerage Inc reported 0.71% stake. 43,164 were reported by Wunderlich Managemnt. Maryland Cap Mgmt owns 255,896 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Reaves W H & Com Inc has 0.65% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 623,234 shares. 36,476 are owned by Auxier Asset Management. Cape Ann State Bank holds 28,134 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Hillsdale invested in 0% or 50 shares. Invest Serv Wi accumulated 43,104 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Ipg Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 36,476 are held by Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.25% or 18.39M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 0.88% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 805,248 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested in 22,550 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp has 1.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 90.60 million shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.48 million shares. Dsc Advisors LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 87,520 are held by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 1.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 56,328 are held by Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc holds 8,865 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Beaumont Finance Prtnrs Lc stated it has 5,696 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company holds 3.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 312,029 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Co holds 7,826 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Montecito Fincl Bank & has 0.86% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 52,242 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 105,347 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy Cisco Systems (CSCO) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Systems: Assessing The 13% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Google, Cisco, Aptinyx, Uber and Lyft – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 15.71 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.