Becker Capital Management Increased Its Coherent (COHR) Holding; Capital International Has Increased Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Position By $308,000

Capital International Inc increased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) stake by 22.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Inc acquired 3,500 shares as Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)’s stock declined 6.03%. The Capital International Inc holds 19,150 shares with $1.69 million value, up from 15,650 last quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc now has $7.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.19. About 398,787 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

Becker Capital Management Inc increased Coherent Inc (COHR) stake by 65.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Becker Capital Management Inc acquired 71,309 shares as Coherent Inc (COHR)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Becker Capital Management Inc holds 179,424 shares with $25.43M value, up from 108,115 last quarter. Coherent Inc now has $3.56B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $147.28. About 181,045 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 24.46% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.89% the S&P500.

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased Avnet Inc Com (NYSE:AVT) stake by 213,066 shares to 512,850 valued at $22.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) stake by 143,381 shares and now owns 156,470 shares. Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold COHR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests Com Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 21,100 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 8,171 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Lp invested in 0.04% or 128,414 shares. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Adage Cap Partners, Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,400 shares. Moreover, Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 13 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 558 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. 5,511 are owned by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Canada Pension Plan Board has 18,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 7 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bamco Inc Ny has 0.04% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 60,300 shares. 729,040 were reported by Wellington Management Grp Llp. Vulcan Value Prns Limited Com reported 1.58% stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Coherent had 7 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Benchmark maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was downgraded by Needham to “Hold” on Wednesday, January 30.

Among 5 analysts covering Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Neurocrine had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) earned “Hold” rating by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, March 12. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

