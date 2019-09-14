Becker Capital Management Increased Its Coherent (COHR) Holding by $3.02 Million; Dragoneer Investment Group Has Lifted Position in 58 Com (WUBA) by $20.38 Million

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 22,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 201,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.50 million, up from 179,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $165.84. About 218,521 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 328,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.39M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 1.55M shares traded or 85.46% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold COHR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 24.24 million shares or 0.67% more from 24.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26,925 shares to 481,691 shares, valued at $36.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,238 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 63,140 shares to 314,637 shares, valued at $86.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,465 shares, and cut its stake in Farfetch Ltd.