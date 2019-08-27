Becker Capital Management Increased Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by $7.08 Million; As Celgene (CELG) Shares Declined, Shareholder Freestone Capital Holdings Has Decreased by $1.70 Million Its Holding

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 17.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 272,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.22M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 2.47 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 86.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 18,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,738 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258,000, down from 20,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $97. About 6.90M shares traded or 65.16% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PATRICIA HEMINGWAY HALL ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.70-$8.90; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BLN IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,121 shares to 9,628 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 21,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “bluebird’s (BLUE) Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42 are owned by Qci Asset Management Incorporated Ny. 4,532 are owned by Columbia Asset Mngmt. Scotia Capital, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 26,441 shares. Gyroscope Cap Grp Incorporated Ltd Co holds 3.79% or 104,263 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, South Dakota Invest Council has 0.96% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 480,914 shares. Choate Advsrs reported 20,690 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 585,327 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 0.1% stake. Boltwood Cap Mgmt owns 3,475 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Capital Mgmt Va holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 116,120 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe stated it has 3,401 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 179,700 shares. Hl Svcs Ltd Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 11,254 shares. 45,069 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications. Marathon Trading Inv Limited Com owns 10,807 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 14,768 shares to 673,913 shares, valued at $44.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 14,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,514 shares, and cut its stake in Corporate Office Properties Co (NYSE:OFC).