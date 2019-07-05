Becker Capital Management Holds Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Main Street Research Position in Sun Communities (SUI) Upped by $1.02 Million as Stock Price Rose

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 18,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70 million, up from 115,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $206.84. About 551,118 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/05/2018 – GSO IS SAID TO BE BUYER OF GOLDMAN POSITION IN HOVNANIAN CDS; 08/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – BURBERRY GROUP: GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER OF ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Mike Novogratz hires Goldman Sachs VP Richard Kim as COO of Galaxy Digital – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – After tariff fight loss, Trump economic adviser Cohn quits; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 04/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 08/03/2018 – ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC ABF.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3100P FROM 3000P; 16/04/2018 – This could present substantial investment opportunities for “legacy tech” companies still in the information technology sector, according to David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein Speaks with CNBC’s Wilfred Frost Today; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Increases Directed Capital’s Credit Facility to $150 Million, Firm Acquires $80 Million Loan Portfolio From

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 8,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,149 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51 million, up from 88,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $131.29. About 82,586 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Inc reported 3,533 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 106,989 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. American Century Cos reported 547,545 shares. City holds 0.01% or 157 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate reported 25,113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 80,734 shares. Bailard Inc reported 2,000 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc holds 0.05% or 10,988 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 36,837 shares. Waterfront Partners Ltd Liability holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 94,560 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.11% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 61,000 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 52,721 shares. Destination Wealth stated it has 140 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 195,459 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,554 were accumulated by Piedmont Advsr. California-based Private Mngmt Grp has invested 0.32% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Manhattan owns 4,577 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability reported 730 shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 2.20M shares. Fulton National Bank Na reported 6,611 shares. Windsor Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 1,928 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 159,481 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 107,744 shares. Cambridge Inv invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Artemis Investment Llp holds 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 26,000 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited accumulated 44,377 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 77,407 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 14,047 shares.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp Com by 360,335 shares to 930,599 shares, valued at $29.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 26,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,640 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BDX).

