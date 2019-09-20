Becker Capital Management Holding in Kroger Co (KR) Has Increased by $30.43 Million; Congress Asset Management Company Has Decreased Its Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Holding by $2.64 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 19,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 662,533 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.73 million, down from 682,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Jack Henry & Associates for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $147.92. About 220,189 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 96.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 1.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.17 million, up from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 4.47M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 25/05/2018 – Kroger is buying a meal-kit company called Home Chef; 16/05/2018 – Walgreen, Kroger, Albertsons, HEB sue Allergan over dry-eye drug; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Supermarket Fuel Centers and Its Turkey Hill Dairy Were Not Included in the Sale; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Board Of Directors Approves $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Tune into @PowerLunch at 1p ET: Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will join @SaraEisen and @MelissaLeeCNBC; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of Smith’s Food & Drug Centers, Inc. 1994-A; 27/03/2018 – Kroger Names New Director of Investor Relations; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 EPS $1.95-EPS $2.15; 27/03/2018 – Bubbies Ice Cream Expands with Kroger Partnership; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.08 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $80.85M for 35.22 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.91% EPS growth.

