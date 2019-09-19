Becker Capital Management Holding in Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Has Cut by $20.09 Million; Cadence Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Travelers Companies (TRV) as Stock Value Rose

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 3,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 13,203 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, down from 16,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $147.62. About 617,478 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Adj EPS $2.46; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q CORE EPS $2.46, EST. $2.67; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience; 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 558,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 39,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, down from 597,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronics For Imaging Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. It closed at $36.97 lastly. It is down 5.90% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Electronics For Imaging Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFII); 22/03/2018 – EFI Ecosystem of Digital Print Innovations Fuels Customer Success at International Sign Expo; 22/05/2018 – New EFI Fiery DFE for Ricoh Pro C9200/C9210 Digital Color Presses Drives Exceptional Speed, Quality and Workflow Integration; 30/04/2018 – ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING 1Q REV. $239.9M, EST. $236.7M; 08/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Partners with EFI to Transform Corrugated Production with Ultra-high-speed Nozomi Platform; 15/05/2018 – EFI’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid Inkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for T; 12/03/2018 Electronics for Imaging Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed lnkjet Printing; 11/05/2018 – New Fiery DFE for the Xerox lridesse Production Press Delivers Brilliant, Six-Color Output; 19/03/2018 – Yes, $EFII filed their 10K, what’s in it is not good. Adverse opinions from their auditor regarding internal controls. Material weaknesses litter the 10K. Revenue recognition cannot be relied upon. And the firm’s ballooning inventory and reserves are being called into question

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 215,185 shares to 700,513 shares, valued at $33.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 24,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.13M for 15.57 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $999.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,790 shares to 37,154 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 48,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM).