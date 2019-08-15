Becker Capital Management Has Upped Its Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Holding by $7.08 Million; Burt Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $519,760; Market Valuation Declined

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $10.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1773.24. About 2.17M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON DOES NOT USE A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, IT HAS TO BE LEVEL FOR EVERYONE; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–4th Update; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 14/03/2018 – Zara owner lnditex full-year profit up 7 pct; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $30 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 10/05/2018 – Vapor Group, Inc. Announces Its Subsidiary, Royal CBD, to Introduce Extensive New Line of Hemp-Derived CBD Products; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video)

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 17.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 272,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 1.83M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.22 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 785,867 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore accumulated 11,791 shares. British Columbia Invest Management holds 320,240 shares. Weik Mgmt accumulated 0.63% or 49,345 shares. 954,927 are held by Barclays Public Limited Com. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management owns 0.05% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 12,837 shares. 128,554 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Security Natl Tru has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 35,822 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Fin stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc reported 29,003 shares. 800 were reported by Lenox Wealth Management. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 24.15 million shares. Arrow Fincl has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Highlander Mngmt Lc reported 2,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Profund Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 14,383 shares to 155,514 shares, valued at $19.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 169,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 508,616 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp Com (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru invested in 136,000 shares or 3.92% of the stock. Shaker Limited Oh reported 1,416 shares stake. Bridgecreek Invest Management Limited Company invested 4.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Malaga Cove Cap Lc owns 1,734 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Lee Danner Bass Inc stated it has 8,564 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 11,305 shares. Incline Global Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc holds 2.11% or 76,102 shares. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 4,961 shares. Drw Securities Limited Com has 145 shares. Taconic Capital Advsrs Lp invested in 6.98% or 53,000 shares. Farmers Comml Bank reported 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ironwood Limited Liability Company owns 139 shares. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.