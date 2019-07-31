Becker Capital Management Has Upped Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Holding by $304,416; Valuation Declined; Facebook Cl A (FB) Shareholder Bainco International Investors Boosted Holding by $539,500

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 38,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $194.94. About 11.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s actions ‘look a little bit like arrogance’: former company exec. But says they’re not; 30/05/2018 – Murdoch questioned the ad-based business model that Facebook has repeatedly defended; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg’s Personal Data Sold to Cambridge; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IT DID NOT USE FACEBOOK DATA AS PART OF SERVICES PROVIDED TO DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK:BBRY SUIT ‘SADLY REFLECTS’ STATE OF MESSAGING BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS GOVERNMENT HAS NO CURRENT CONTRACTS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OR PARENT GROUP; 21/03/2018 – FB: #Mozilla chairwoman Mitchell Baker tells me her company has stopped advertising on #Facebook. This comes after the company launched a petition asking Facebook to ensure users’ privacy; 06/04/2018 – Facebook faces fresh facial recognition complaint

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 4,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,960 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, up from 8,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $65.39. About 3.86 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Cp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 3,557 shares to 10,678 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 26,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,640 shares, and cut its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. Another trade for 19,000 shares valued at $1.16 million was made by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23. Middleton Sean sold $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 700 are owned by Adirondack. 5.26 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Cortland Associates Incorporated Mo accumulated 549,272 shares or 6.43% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 199,552 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department holds 0% or 320 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd stated it has 15,841 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 10,214 are held by Intrust Savings Bank Na. Riggs Asset Managment Communications has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hightower Advsr Lc invested in 162,655 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 394,090 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Beese Fulmer Investment has 1.19% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Assetmark Inc reported 3,776 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Cognizant (CTSH) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on January 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cognizant gets new bear before earnings; CTSH -3% – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “100 Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: ILMN, TTWO, MAR, COST – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTSH – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,914 shares to 89,387 shares, valued at $14.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,433 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Oh holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,828 shares. Eqis Mgmt reported 29,048 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 14,287 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Co stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 3.86 million are owned by Renaissance Techs Lc. The Florida-based Texas Yale Cap Corporation has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gyroscope Management Lc holds 6,705 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion invested in 3.23 million shares or 6.27% of the stock. 48,471 were accumulated by Channing Capital Mgmt. Cambridge Trust has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mirae Asset Global Invs stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 16,759 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oak Ridge Invests Lc holds 75,495 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 1.88% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.85 million shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investors Betting Facebook’s Problems Are In The Past – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: LN,MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Hot Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Stretch Colin sold $128,408. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.