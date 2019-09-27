Becker Capital Management Has Trimmed Union Pacific (UNP) Stake as Market Value Rose; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Shareholder Clarivest Asset Management Boosted Its Position

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 3,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, down from 29,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $162.81. About 1.43 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 244,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04 million, up from 221,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 22.58M shares traded or 479.78% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 22,098 shares to 403,562 shares, valued at $23.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commercial Veh Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 71,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,989 shares, and cut its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.75 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability owns 6,924 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Comerica National Bank reported 0.27% stake. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 38,200 shares. Swiss National Bank has invested 0.43% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc reported 67,480 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt One has 0.33% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 393,530 shares. Provise Gru Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 2,634 shares. Legacy Cap has 1,364 shares. Truepoint stated it has 1,317 shares. 1.83 million were reported by Clearbridge Invests Lc. Moreover, Choate Investment Advsrs has 0.15% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Elm Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 4,555 are held by Parsec Fincl Inc. Plancorp Lc has 0.77% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,477 shares.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 157,590 shares to 711,860 shares, valued at $27.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 59,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

