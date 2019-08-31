Becker Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Southwest Airlines (LUV) by $508,368 as Valuation Declined; Edgar Lomax Co Has Decreased Its Stake in Bank Of America Com (BAC) by $3.22 Million

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp Com (BAC) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 119,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 583,676 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.10 million, down from 703,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 04/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NONINTEREST INCOME INCREASED $327 MILLION, OR 3%, TO $11.5 BILLION; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REYDA PREVIOUSLY WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America tech officer says; 23/03/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox replaces BoA in Sky lending syndicate; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines (LUV) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 9,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 676,389 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.11 million, down from 686,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 3.01M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – CFM Intl deploying some 40 technicians to assist Southwest in engine inspections; 17/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: 1 dead after Southwest plane lands in Philadelphia with engine damage, NTSB confirm; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR, AIRCRAFT MECHANICS REACH 5-YR LABOR PACT; 18/04/2018 – Cramer recalls his own two crash landings in airplanes after Southwest’s tragic engine failure; 17/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane from NYC makes emergency landing in Philly; 18/04/2018 – FoxNashville: #BREAKING: Bird strike forces Southwest Airlines flight to return to Nashville; 17/04/2018 – Southwest CEO Faces Test as Deadly Accident Mars Safety Record; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: INSPECTIONS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER 30 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES COMMENTS ON NORTHEASTERN STORM IN EMAIL; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION TO ORDER NEW INSPECTIONS OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER FATAL SOUTHWEST FLIGHT – STATEMENT TO REUTERS

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 364,184 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $32.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 202,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $625.71M for 10.99 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 179,775 shares to 288,712 shares, valued at $40.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co (NYSE:F) by 484,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.