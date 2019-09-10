Becker Capital Management Has Trimmed Its National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stake by $504,920; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Position in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Boosted by $414,936

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 19,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 870,663 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.19 million, down from 890,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 4.54M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 47.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 18,850 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 12,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 422,859 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $32.00 million for 66.14 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple TV+ Price Will Start At $4.99 A Month, Launch Nov. 1 – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Race Out To Buy National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Core Labs: Great Fiscal Discipline, Terrible Market To Be In – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Core Laboratories NV (CLB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Core Labs (CLB) Q2 Earnings In Line, Sales Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.