Becker Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Amdocs LTD (DOX) Position as Market Value Rose; Partner Fund Management LP Holding In Molina Healthcare (MOH) Was Lifted

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 151,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,538 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.06M, up from 349,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $143.57. About 348,455 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 52.38% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Investors; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – JOSEPH W. WHITE, CURRENTLY CFO, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Yadier Molina tries to fight manager in benches-clearing face-off; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA AGREED TO BUYBACK ABOUT $96.8M AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE CFO TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 17/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare to Host Investor Day Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selected for Medicaid Contract Awards in All Eight Regions of the State of Washington Reprocurement; 10/05/2018 – MODE Studios Continues Expansion with Top-Tier Talent Additions: Anne Militello, Caryl Glaab and Pablo N. Molina

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 96.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 620,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,841 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 645,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $62.84. About 458,697 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,434 were accumulated by Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability. Origin Asset Management Llp has 0.03% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Principal Grp Inc owns 289,233 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 5,108 shares. Service Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 22,952 shares. Axa has 0.09% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Rudman Errol M has 9,800 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 172,240 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 0.02% or 1.52M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has 8.65M shares. The New Mexico-based Hanseatic Mgmt Service has invested 0.18% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Cetera Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Wells Fargo Mn holds 264,942 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.04% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 682,758 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 43,620 shares to 364,473 shares, valued at $96.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 6,128 shares to 29,607 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.