Becker Capital Management Has Trimmed Imax (IMAX) Stake; Last Week Senior plc (LON:SNR) Coverage

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased Imax Corp (IMAX) stake by 5.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 59,796 shares as Imax Corp (IMAX)’s stock rose 12.01%. The Becker Capital Management Inc holds 1.01 million shares with $22.99 million value, down from 1.07M last quarter. Imax Corp now has $1.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 252,251 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/04/2018 – IMAX to expand India presence with 9 new theaters; 03/04/2018 – IMAX REACHES AGREEMENT WITH JINYI FOR 30 THEATERS IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N SEES POTENTIAL FOR HUNDREDS OF IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA ‘OVER TIME’ – CEO; 02/05/2018 – New IMAX documentary film “PANDAS” combines adorable animals and science problem-solving at The Tech Museum of Innovation; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Rev $85M; 07/03/2018 Hovione Sells the iMAX Business; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI GENERAL CULTURAL AUTHORITY COMMENT ON FILM ACCORD; 07/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Imax China Holding Inc; 15/05/2018 – IMAX Eyes Expansion In Saudi Arabia; Signs Multi-Theatre Deal With VOX Cinemas

Among 4 analysts covering Senior (LON:SNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Senior had 10 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SNR in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, January 29, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Senior plc (LON:SNR) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Hold” rating by Numis Securities given on Thursday, May 16. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was upgraded by Peel Hunt. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SNR in report on Thursday, January 10 with “Neutral” rating. See Senior plc (LON:SNR) latest ratings:

Among 4 analysts covering IMAX Corp (NYSE:IMAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IMAX Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by M Partners. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wedbush. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Barrington. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Barrington. M Partners maintained IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $13.53 million for 23.07 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Becker Capital Management Inc increased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 4,772 shares to 9,651 valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) stake by 71,309 shares and now owns 179,424 shares. Hp Inc was raised too.

The stock increased 2.22% or GBX 4.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 220.6. About 601,677 shares traded. Senior plc (LON:SNR) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company has market cap of 964.57 million GBP. The firm operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. It has a 18.69 P/E ratio. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold Senior plc shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 55.50 million shares or 13.43% more from 48.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Co owns 12,081 shares. Fortress Invest Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Senior plc (LON:SNR) for 172,848 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 10,476 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 1.23 million shares stake. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Senior plc (LON:SNR) for 285,035 shares. Us Financial Bank De reported 1,347 shares. Prudential Fin invested in 931,856 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Senior plc (LON:SNR). Hrt Lc owns 0.02% invested in Senior plc (LON:SNR) for 19,637 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Co has 13,531 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.70 million are owned by State Street. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in Senior plc (LON:SNR). Amer Intl Grp owns 47,603 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 1.00 million shares. V3 Cap Mgmt L P holds 1.03% in Senior plc (LON:SNR) or 990,888 shares.