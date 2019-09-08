Becker Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Pfizer Com (PFE) by $5.00 Million as Share Value Declined; As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Value Rose, Fulton Bank Has Lowered Position by $387,112

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 119,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.62M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 19.80M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 4,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 40,758 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 45,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 6.72 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck to Stop Study Based on Results and Recommendation of eDMC; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional lndication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) in Japan, First Approval Worldwide for LENVIMA for HCC; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019716 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Victory Funds by 288,861 shares to 839,974 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VTMGX) by 163,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bellecapital has invested 0.15% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Town & Country Fincl Bank & Dba First Bankers holds 55,478 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Blue Finance invested in 29,894 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Interactive Financial Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1,000 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.72% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has invested 1.77% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Camarda Financial Advsrs Lc owns 16,503 shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. 2.50 million are held by Senator Investment Group Inc Limited Partnership. Northstar Group Inc holds 0.62% or 16,768 shares. Argent Tru reported 128,163 shares. Bb&T Limited has invested 0.91% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Boston Private Wealth Limited reported 1.8% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Torray Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 20,747 shares. Guardian Mngmt accumulated 11,850 shares. 36,720 were accumulated by Johnson Fincl Gp.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.31 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.35 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cohen Lawrence B reported 0.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). General Invsts Company has 330,808 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. At Savings Bank, Iowa-based fund reported 20,030 shares. Swift Run Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,175 shares. West Chester Capital reported 10,510 shares. Covington Management accumulated 0.31% or 116,427 shares. Bessemer Lc owns 38,660 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Limited accumulated 272,318 shares. Advisory Serv Inc owns 26,508 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr reported 0.52% stake. Ing Groep Nv owns 400,376 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Evanson Asset Limited Liability Co owns 17,280 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.68% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lakeview Limited Liability Co has 30,811 shares.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 931,128 shares to 2.48 million shares, valued at $48.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Com (NYSE:AIG) by 18,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY).

