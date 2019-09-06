Becker Capital Management Has Raised Its Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Position; PROTECH HOME MED ORDINARY SHARES (PHMZF) Sellers Decreased By 37.7% Their Shorts

PROTECH HOME MED CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PHMZF) had a decrease of 37.7% in short interest. PHMZF’s SI was 59,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 37.7% from 95,500 shares previously. With 6,200 avg volume, 10 days are for PROTECH HOME MED CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PHMZF)’s short sellers to cover PHMZF’s short positions. It closed at $0.5534 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Becker Capital Management Inc increased Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) stake by 25.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Becker Capital Management Inc acquired 364,184 shares as Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Becker Capital Management Inc holds 1.79M shares with $32.62M value, up from 1.43M last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc now has $50.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 3.21M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL TRANSACTION VALUES INDUS TOWERS AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF INR715BN; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 2.2% TO EUR 46.6 BLN, PRIMARILY DUE TO DECONSOLIDATION OF VODAFONE NETHERLANDS AND FX MOVEMENTS; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – SAYS CEO OF MERGED COMPANY WOULD BE BALESH SHARMA , CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF VODAFONE INDIA; 21/05/2018 – Economic Times: Airtel, Vodafone and Jio bet on blockchain to cut costs, push revenue; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Pretax Pft EUR3.88B; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. The company has market cap of $45.86 million. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment. It has a 553.4 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Patient Home Monitoring Corp. and changed its name to Protech Home Medical Corp. in April 2018.

