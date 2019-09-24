Becker Capital Management Has Raised Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position; United Bancorp Has 1.75 Sentiment

United Bancorp Inc (UBCP) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.58, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 7 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 4 sold and reduced their equity positions in United Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 630,775 shares, up from 622,587 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding United Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Becker Capital Management Inc increased Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) stake by 0.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Becker Capital Management Inc acquired 9,082 shares as Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Becker Capital Management Inc holds 1.01M shares with $38.73M value, up from 997,719 last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation now has $33.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 2.96 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Citizens Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company has market cap of $72.46 million. The firm accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. It has a 12.96 P/E ratio. It also offers brokerage services through LPL Financial member NASD/SIPC.

Raffles Associates Lp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in United Bancorp, Inc. for 15,000 shares. Wesbanco Bank Inc owns 237,754 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 79,213 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 173 shares.

The stock increased 3.83% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 3,884 shares traded. United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) has declined 14.45% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UBCP News: 19/04/2018 – United Bancorp, Inc. Declares its Second Quarter Regular Cash Dividend Payment at $0.13 per Share which produces a Trailing Twe; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 16.49 PCT VS 11.96 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY GROUP TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 106.36 BLN NAIRA VS 138.15 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – UNITED BANCORP INC UBCP.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.22; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 24.10 PCT VS 20.10 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 15/03/2018 AHLI UNITED BANK – BANK AND TAMKEEN SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT TO MANAGE FINANCING PORTFOLIO WORTH 40 MLN DINARS; 15/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 793.1M PESOS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.70 PCT FROM 8.60 PCT; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 793.1 MLN PESOS VS 648.5 MLN PESOS

More notable recent United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Bancorp: The Small Banking Engine That You Never Heard Coming – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “United Bancorp, Inc. Completes $20 Million Subordinated Debt Offering – PRNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “United Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend Payment from $0.13 to $0.1325 per Common Share Producing a Forward Yield of 4.64% – PRNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “17 Upcoming Dividend Increases – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $32,723 activity.

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) stake by 558,079 shares to 39,920 valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Xerox Corp stake by 915,194 shares and now owns 15,405 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 6.12% above currents $40.53 stock price. Newmont Mining had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4600 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4500 target in Wednesday, July 3 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 9 by B. Riley & Co. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. FBR Capital maintained the shares of NEM in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Fincl Llc owns 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 47 shares. F&V Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.64% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 159,025 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Company reported 40,397 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.08% or 5.65 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 117,892 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust invested 0.09% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Sector Pension Board accumulated 107,075 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Company owns 23,188 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Communication owns 181,149 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.28 million shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Maryland-based fund reported 89,700 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 8.03 million shares. Daiwa Secs Gru reported 31,267 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Metropolitan Life New York has 123,743 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Reasons BMO Upgrades Newmont Goldcorp – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont Goldcorp prices 2.800% senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Newmont Goldcorp Announces Pricing of 2.800% Senior Notes Offering – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.