Becker Capital Management Has Raised Its Methanex (MEOH) Holding by $7.53 Million; Cadence Capital Management Has Boosted Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Holding by $807,027

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 55.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 167,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 471,357 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43M, up from 303,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 156,769 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 163.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 62,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 99,999 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 37,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 2.73M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $999.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Software Inc (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 72,010 shares to 209,429 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 7,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,647 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 36,070 shares. 136,124 are owned by Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research Inc. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated has 107,344 shares. 395,801 were accumulated by Congress Asset Management Co Ma. 2,371 were accumulated by Valley National Advisers. Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 507,838 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 142,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.14M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 214,653 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Prudential Fincl accumulated 1.42 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% stake. Bp Public Ltd Liability Com owns 115,000 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,459 shares to 414,953 shares, valued at $42.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 27,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 674,835 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).