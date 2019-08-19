Becker Capital Management Has Lowered Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stake by $814,960 as Stock Rose; Micron Technology Com Com (MU) Market Value Rose While Groesbeck Investment Management Decreased by $377,200 Its Stake

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 6,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 387,419 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.52 million, down from 394,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127. About 1.85M shares traded or 0.99% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 26,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 35,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 18.16M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (NYSE:LYB) by 11,100 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit Com by 10,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com Com (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67 million for 26.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 11.22 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 931,128 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $48.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

