Becker Capital Management Has Lowered Alleghany (Y) Holding By $13.72 Million; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Among 2 analysts covering Crestwood Equity (NYSE:CEQP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crestwood Equity has $4600 highest and $35 lowest target. $44’s average target is 33.98% above currents $32.84 stock price. Crestwood Equity had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, July 30. See Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) latest ratings:

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased Alleghany Corp (Y) stake by 30.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 22,417 shares as Alleghany Corp (Y)’s stock rose 4.39%. The Becker Capital Management Inc holds 50,769 shares with $31.09 million value, down from 73,186 last quarter. Alleghany Corp now has $10.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $7.65 during the last trading session, reaching $750.74. About 12,540 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.84. About 41,784 shares traded. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has risen 5.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CEQP News: 26/04/2018 – Crestwood Technology Group (CTG) enters into Inventory Agreement with Lufthansa; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEQP); 19/04/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners Declares Dividend of 60c; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating Ceqp’s Preferred Units; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q EPS 21c; 23/03/2018 – CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP FILES PROSPECTUS RELATED TO OFFERING OF UP TO 71.3 MLN PREFERRED UNITS BY SELLING UNITHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Crestwood Transportation Rewards Safe Drivers in Central US With Pay Increase; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q Net $34.1M; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners on Track to Reach Guidance Targets in 2018; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Afrms Crestwood Holdings ‘B-‘ Rtg; Term Loan Rated

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. The companyÂ’s Gathering and Processing Operations segment provides gathering and transportation services for crude oil, natural gas, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays. It has a 11.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s Storage and Transportation Operations segment offers natural gas and crude oil storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity. The insider Tyler Lauren M bought 1,485 shares worth $992,885.

