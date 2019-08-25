Becker Capital Management Has Lifted Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Stake; Clorox Company (the (CLX) Sellers Decreased By 1.26% Their Shorts

Becker Capital Management Inc increased Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) stake by 48.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Becker Capital Management Inc acquired 4,228 shares as Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Becker Capital Management Inc holds 12,960 shares with $939,000 value, up from 8,732 last quarter. Cognizant Tech Solutions now has $33.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.24 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING

Clorox Company (the (NYSE:CLX) had a decrease of 1.26% in short interest. CLX’s SI was 9.95M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.26% from 10.08M shares previously. With 1.03M avg volume, 10 days are for Clorox Company (the (NYSE:CLX)’s short sellers to cover CLX’s short positions. The SI to Clorox Company (the’s float is 7.78%. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $155.93. About 779,839 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) stake by 22,417 shares to 50,769 valued at $31.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Xerox Corp Com stake by 360,335 shares and now owns 930,599 shares. Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 19.80% above currents $60 stock price. Cognizant had 14 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, April 29 to “Underweight” rating. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, May 3. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Friday, August 2 to “Sell”. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 3. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $8600 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 10 by BMO Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6400 target in Friday, May 3 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 21,300 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt has invested 1.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Riggs Asset Managment owns 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 500 shares. The California-based Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 3,945 were accumulated by Shelton Management. Geode Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.14% or 7.42M shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.15% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 41,022 shares. First Personal Services has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Capital City Fl holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 31,893 shares. Invesco Limited holds 14.69M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Dsc Advisors LP accumulated 0.07% or 5,032 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant cutting more jobs? – Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS turns bearish after Cognizant call – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CTSH or GWRE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.61 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. It has a 24.67 P/E ratio. The firm offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

Among 6 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Clorox has $172 highest and $12800 lowest target. $147.86’s average target is -5.18% below currents $155.93 stock price. Clorox had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. Wells Fargo maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Friday, August 2. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2. Deutsche Bank maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and $139 target.