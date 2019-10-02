Becker Capital Management Has Increased Visteon (VC) Position by $1.33 Million; Pure Financial Advisors Maintains Holding in General Dynamics (GD)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 5,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.41. About 1.05 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOARD BOOSTS DIV; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corp. for Commercial Reasons; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 07/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES 7-PART NOTES OFFER VIA BOFAML, RBC, WFS

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 22,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 124,665 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30M, up from 101,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $79.01. About 288,591 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC)

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 181,667 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $60.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 115,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $107,840 was made by Wilson Harry James on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Berkley W R holds 1.62% or 133,415 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Crow Point Prtnrs Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 3,530 shares. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 72,148 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 4,334 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Com stated it has 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 19,188 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 15,070 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 152,358 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 49,123 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Llc accumulated 5 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Federated Inc Pa holds 103,228 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Lc has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $557.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,732 shares to 20,097 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,090 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).