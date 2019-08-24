Becker Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.08 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Arete Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $1.86 Million

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 73.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 35,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,687 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 47,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 10.93 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 18/04/2018 – Waratek Issues Guidance on Oracle April 2018 CPU; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 13,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 258,217 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86M, up from 244,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18 million shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,983 shares to 13,771 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 110,702 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability holds 131,557 shares. Everence Mgmt Inc reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 1.66 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 6.99M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 163,870 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Meridian Inv Counsel has 0.86% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Perkins Coie Trust holds 1.37% or 54,670 shares in its portfolio. 34,083 were reported by Iberiabank. Narwhal Capital Mngmt holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 36,813 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 4,103 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 10.38M shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. 4.65M were reported by Principal Gp.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Could Amazon Lose the Pentagon JEDI Project? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 17.91 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd, California-based fund reported 6,504 shares. Moreover, Davis has 0.88% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 18,541 shares. Tennessee-based Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Welch Forbes Ltd owns 684,118 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Group Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 566,551 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Company stated it has 42,017 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Com accumulated 1.3% or 62,091 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 2.27 million shares or 0.83% of the stock. Fruth Inv has 61,882 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Gfs Advsrs Limited stated it has 1.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Confluence Invest Management accumulated 0.3% or 216,786 shares. Johnson Grp has invested 0.48% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sequoia Financial Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cetera Advisor Network Lc reported 256,084 shares.