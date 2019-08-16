Becker Capital Management Has Decreased Wells Fargo & Co New Com (WFC) Stake as Share Price Rose; Eog Resources (EOG) Shareholder Puzo Michael J Has Lifted Its Stake

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (WFC) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 14,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 12.92 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – Sloan Raise Shows Wells Fargo Still Lacks Accountability: Gadfly; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO:`TOUGH TO SAY’ IF FEDS’ SETTLEMENT ASK CAN SLIM; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Desserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES DAVID MARKS TO LEAD COMMERCIAL CAPITAL OPS; 25/05/2018 – AVROBIO SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, COWEN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, WEDBUSH PACGROW ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO; 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TV; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but they have a good fundamental business; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE IS NO QUESTION MCLANE CO MARGINS HAVE BEEN SQUEEZED

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 62.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 12,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 32,140 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 19,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $75.9. About 1.44M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,896 shares to 23,900 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,226 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.32 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.