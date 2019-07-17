Becker Capital Management Has Decreased Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Antero Resources (AR) Market Valuation Declined, Warburg Pincus Has Decreased by $140.12 Million Its Position

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines (LUV) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 9,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 676,389 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.11 million, down from 686,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 1.05M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: `A LITTLE SOFTNESS’ IN SALES TO BE EXPECTED:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 2018 Capacity Up in Low 5% Range; 20/05/2018 – FAA Moved Slower Than Usual on Engine Warning Ahead of Southwest Fatality; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Head on shot from #Skyfox over #Southwest plane- showing the damage to the engin; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 17/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: NTSB says 1 person dead after Southwest Airlines flight headed to Dallas suffers engine failure; makes em; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES AUTHORIZES NEW $2.0B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – #WVTM13: #BREAKING: Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after blowing an engine #WVTM13; 26/04/2018 – LUV: GROUNDINGS NOT CONSIDERED WITH INSPECTIONS, BLADE HISTORY

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11 million, down from 33.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.88. About 2.44M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $12.37M for 30.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Antero Resources Stock Tumbled Nearly 17% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Revaluation Of Standalone Antero Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Antero Resources: Forced Selling Creates 100%+ Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BMO Downgrades Antero Resources Following LNG Price Rally – Benzinga” with publication date: September 21, 2018.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr bought 15,000 shares worth $128,835. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30 million. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M worth of stock. Hardesty Benjamin A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 82,607 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0.02% stake. 536,311 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. 4,207 were accumulated by Us National Bank & Trust De. Schroder Management Grp holds 0.02% or 1.41 million shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 554,143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fpr Partners Lc has 4.29% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 19.86 million shares. Harbourvest Prns Ltd Com holds 171,214 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. 28,070 are held by Bp Public Limited Company. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0% or 1.03 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 3.20 million shares. Natixis holds 0% or 74,364 shares. Hightower Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Hrt Limited Liability Company holds 14,220 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bancorp Of Raymore holds 11,217 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Haverford Trust Com stated it has 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Gam Ag reported 9,237 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il holds 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 10,248 shares. 738,155 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement. Geode Capital Lc holds 6.60M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Lee Danner Bass holds 0.48% or 83,955 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 128,310 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Tctc Ltd Liability accumulated 14,359 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Johnson Fincl Group Inc invested in 0% or 753 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt reported 46,748 shares. London Commerce Of Virginia invested in 1.40M shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.19% or 50,003 shares.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 931,128 shares to 2.48 million shares, valued at $48.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY) by 25,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “American Airlines and United Airlines Cancel More Boeing 737 MAX Flights – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Cheers for Workday, Plans for Southwest Airlines – Barron’s” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwest pilots to seek 737 Max compensation – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Big Q2 Beat in Store for United Airlines Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Popular LUV Option Strike in Focus After RASM Update – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $743.99M for 9.59 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.