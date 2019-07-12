Becker Capital Management Has Decreased Its United Technologies Cp Com (UTX) Holding as Stock Rose; Autozone (AZO) Share Price Rose While Burgundy Asset Management LTD Decreased Holding by $221.75 Million

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Autozone Inc. (AZO) by 48.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 216,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,686 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.20 million, down from 445,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1148.91. About 170,212 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Cp Com (UTX) by 24.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 3,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,678 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 14,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Cp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $131.34. About 2.42 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) by 152,496 shares to 3.04 million shares, valued at $141.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) by 210,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.67M for 13.16 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,482 shares to 702,774 shares, valued at $71.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30. Amato Elizabeth B also sold $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14.

