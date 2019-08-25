Becker Capital Management Has Cut Mosaic Co (MOS) Stake; Melvin Capital Management LP Lowered By $54.00 Million Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (EDU) Position

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (EDU) stake by 75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 600,000 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (EDU)’s stock rose 11.15%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 200,000 shares with $18.02 million value, down from 800,000 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) now has $16.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $104.94. About 769,371 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased Mosaic Co (MOS) stake by 3.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 27,678 shares as Mosaic Co (MOS)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Becker Capital Management Inc holds 828,529 shares with $22.63M value, down from 856,207 last quarter. Mosaic Co now has $6.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.56% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 7.26 million shares traded or 36.03% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chris Davis Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Oriental: Strong Growth With Price To Break Through – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 100,000 shares to 575,000 valued at $65.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Laureate Education Inc stake by 825,000 shares and now owns 6.63M shares. Aptiv Plc was raised too.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mosaic Reports Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mosaic Stock Dropped 11% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mosaic Stock Upgraded Ahead of Earnings: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan sees tariffs hurting S&P 500 earnings in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Mosaic Co has $42 highest and $2700 lowest target. $33.60’s average target is 86.56% above currents $18.01 stock price. Mosaic Co had 20 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by CItigroup. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 9 with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, March 29 with “Market Perform” rating. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was initiated by Berenberg with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by UBS. JP Morgan upgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Wednesday, May 8. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $2700 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by UBS. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25.

Becker Capital Management Inc increased Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 4,228 shares to 12,960 valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) stake by 71,309 shares and now owns 179,424 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clal Insurance Hldg has 1.18% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 2,027 shares. Td Asset holds 114,581 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bankshares reported 435 shares. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 26,736 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0% or 598 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 152,928 shares. D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) accumulated 26 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 3.85M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsr holds 0.01% or 8,385 shares. Lmr Prns Llp owns 21,372 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation stated it has 100,526 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).