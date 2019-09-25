Becker Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Methanex (MEOH) by $7.53 Million; Aristotle Capital Boston Position in Fti Consulting (FCN) Has Trimmed by $746,834

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (FCN) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 8,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.35% . The institutional investor held 64,899 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44 million, down from 73,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Fti Consulting Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $108.34. About 235,132 shares traded. FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) has risen 35.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.60% the S&P500. Some Historical FCN News: 26/04/2018 – FTI CONSULTING 1Q REV. $497.8M; 08/03/2018 – Evolver Inc. Joins Ringtail® as a Technology Partner; 03/05/2018 – FTI Consulting Projects Online Ad Spending to Reach $123 Billion by 2021; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 29/05/2018 – Derivatives Expert Franck Risler Joins FTI Consulting; 26/04/2018 – FTI Consulting 1Q Net $38.9M; 26/04/2018 – FTI Consulting 1Q EBITDA $72.3M; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises FTI Outlook To Stable From Neg; ‘BB+’ Rtg Afrmd; 23/04/2018 – DJ FTI Consulting Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCN)

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 55.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 167,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 471,357 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43M, up from 303,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.39% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 431,163 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 915,194 shares to 15,405 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,691 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

More notable recent Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Methanex: Demand Growth For Methanol Will Support Dividend Increases Despite Volatility – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Methanex Corp.: Earnings Volatility Hides Massive Potential In Alternative Fuels – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Growth From China Fuels Methanex – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2019. More interesting news about Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Methanex Reports First Quarter 2019 Results and Increases Dividend by 9% – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Methanex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Toronto Stock Exchange:MX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold FCN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 34.76 million shares or 3.30% less from 35.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway has invested 0.12% in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.03% in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd reported 2,824 shares stake. New York-based Jennison Ltd has invested 0% in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 50,666 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 71,731 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). Bogle Management Ltd Partnership De owns 95,414 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. 506,710 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Victory Incorporated holds 0.09% or 552,124 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 324,177 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP stated it has 0.04% in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). Point72 Asset LP has 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil holds 154,647 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0.01% in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 36,653 shares to 713,301 shares, valued at $37.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 62,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).