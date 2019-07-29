Becker Capital Management Has Boosted Its Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Holding by $7.08 Million; Stock Price Declined; Stonehill Capital Management Maintains Stake in P G & E Common (PCG)

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.54M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 1.32M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 17.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 272,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.83M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.22M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 1.56M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 19,390 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $21.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,206 shares, and cut its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 3.28 million shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mcrae Cap Management holds 17,355 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc reported 128,008 shares stake. M&T Bancorporation holds 308,504 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Inc Ne holds 198,330 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. 500 were accumulated by Spirit Of America New York. 32,006 are held by Sunbelt Securities Incorporated. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,940 shares. The New York-based Teachers Annuity Association Of America has invested 1.63% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Freestone Holdings Ltd Llc, Washington-based fund reported 25,695 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial has invested 0.37% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. The insider Stockfish Devin W bought 5,195 shares worth $119,640.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Management accumulated 24,125 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 5.74M were reported by Eminence Cap Limited Partnership. 38,240 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Gradient Invs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 53,042 shares. Finepoint LP invested in 13.92% or 1.70M shares. Comerica State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 22,947 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp holds 0.01% or 65,590 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership owns 1.80M shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 129,422 shares. Geode Ltd Llc reported 1.04 million shares. Silver Point Capital Limited Partnership reported 13.46 million shares or 33.7% of all its holdings. State Street stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 13.13 million shares.

