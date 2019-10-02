Becker Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Intel (INTC) by $10.11 Million; Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Shareholder Clarivest Asset Management Lifted Stake by $6.94 Million as Market Value Rose

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) by 418.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 346,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The institutional investor held 429,787 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.01M, up from 82,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 1.53M shares traded or 32.12% up from the average. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 44.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 215,185 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 700,513 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.53M, up from 485,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 16.03M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capri Holdings Limited by 279,741 shares to 64,572 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Instns Inc (NASDAQ:FISI) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,812 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment is 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 20 investors sold TMHC shares while 55 reduced holdings. only 41 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 99.86 million shares or 7.53% less from 107.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 12,786 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 180,584 shares. Glenmede Com Na has invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.08% or 9.43 million shares in its portfolio. Blackrock owns 9.46 million shares. First Interstate Bancshares holds 0.05% or 10,135 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.17% or 349,748 shares. Echo Street Capital Ltd reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Bailard Inc holds 18,800 shares. Mkp Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 100,000 shares. 82,962 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 132,605 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 651,481 shares. Ameritas reported 9,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brandes Investment Prtnrs LP owns 1.72M shares for 0.8% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "One Thing To Remember About The Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) Share Price – Yahoo Finance" on September 01, 2019

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13,456 shares to 454,238 shares, valued at $50.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 59,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,795 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).