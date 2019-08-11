Becker Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Market Value Declined; As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Valuation Rose, Holder Conning Has Upped Holding

Conning Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 25,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 736,987 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.52 million, up from 711,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 5.18M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 13,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 258,217 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, up from 244,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 152,676 shares to 467,694 shares, valued at $45.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avnet Inc Com (NYSE:AVT) by 213,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,850 shares, and cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.38% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mcgowan Gp Asset Management has invested 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 50,596 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management invested in 0.33% or 441,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 22.12 million shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 795,487 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 1,666 shares. Moreover, Berkshire Money Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Qs Investors Ltd accumulated 0.73% or 818,228 shares. Crossvault Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 23,540 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Burke & Herbert State Bank & Tru holds 3.71% or 51,966 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp LP invested in 101,221 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Madison Invest owns 340,028 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Greylin Inv Mangement Inc invested in 397,361 shares. Moreover, B And T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt has 1.54% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,214 shares to 63,981 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 797,630 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).