Becker Capital Management Decreased Its Magna International Cl A (MGA) Position; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Cut By $401,931 Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 1.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,621 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 202,248 shares with $22.60M value, down from 205,869 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $88.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.19 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased Magna International Cl A (MGA) stake by 3.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 20,595 shares as Magna International Cl A (MGA)’s stock declined 10.95%. The Becker Capital Management Inc holds 624,239 shares with $30.39 million value, down from 644,834 last quarter. Magna International Cl A now has $15.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 799,203 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units

Among 7 analysts covering Magna International (NYSE:MGA), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Magna International had 18 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, January 10, the company rating was upgraded by TD Securities. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, February 25 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Sunday, February 24. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21 to “Market Perform”.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 4.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $512.79M for 7.53 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.84% negative EPS growth.

Becker Capital Management Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 2,935 shares to 7,827 valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 9,231 shares and now owns 12,487 shares. Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairview Cap Invest Llc reported 365,552 shares. Tru reported 7,560 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mgmt accumulated 99,175 shares. 99,471 are owned by Lathrop Inv Mngmt. Connors Investor Service stated it has 14,881 shares. Fayez Sarofim owns 4,354 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Old National Bancorp In has 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The New York-based State Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Vigilant Capital Llc has 714 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.11M shares. 578,400 were reported by Adage Ptnrs Group Incorporated Lc. Cypress Capital Gru has 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Plante Moran Fin Advsr Lc owns 717 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Architects Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 164 shares. Motco has invested 0.37% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.27 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.