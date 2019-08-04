Becker Capital Management Cut Stake in Alleghany (Y) by $13.72 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Holder Springowl Associates Lowered Holding by $2.17 Million as Stock Value Declined

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 41,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 39,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 81,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 1.18M shares traded or 41.45% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 30.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 22,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 50,769 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.09M, down from 73,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $692.05. About 60,858 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 3,731 shares to 12,377 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Cornerstone Inc reported 199 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 41,738 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 63 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 9,980 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus holds 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 1,999 shares. First Manhattan Com, a New York-based fund reported 4,599 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 235,794 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Llp holds 1,517 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Andra Ap invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 4,706 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel has 10,886 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 1,860 shares.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $9.48 earnings per share, down 3.07% or $0.30 from last year’s $9.78 per share. Y’s profit will be $136.92M for 18.25 P/E if the $9.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stag Industrial Q2 EBITDAre rises 16% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Grubhub: The Crash Is A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Twilio: Valuation Is The Concern, Not Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric May Have Lost Its Moat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 5,263 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.05% or 455,790 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill reported 57,117 shares stake. Cim Inv Mangement Inc accumulated 7,358 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 74,066 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 2.55 million shares. Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 82,739 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 52,000 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Credit Suisse Ag has 52,310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jackson Square Partners Lc has 0.66% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Prudential Fincl holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 14,064 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 231,400 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl reported 84,326 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $6.99M for 49.88 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Domino’s Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FDX, AAN, PZZA – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Papa Johnâ€™s International, Inc. (PZZA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stifel: Papa John’s Story Is Now ‘Takeout Or Delivery’ – Benzinga” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Brinker International Plans to Buy 116 Chili’s Restaurants – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.