Becker Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Bunge Limited (BG); Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Increased by $1.07 Million as Stock Value Declined

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 31,675 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $103.08. About 1.34 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500.

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 80,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 519,015 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.54M, up from 438,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.61. About 404,311 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 02/05/2018 – CHINA BUYING SOY FROM BRAZIL, CANADA RATHER THAN U.S.: BUNGE; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 19; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE MAY PREPARE IPO ON BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING THIS MONTH; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT $700M; 27/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 27; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE BOOSTS YR MIDPOINT EBIT VIEW BY $295M; 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE) by 365,384 shares to 308,077 shares, valued at $12.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr A by 6,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 868,317 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. $512,777 worth of stock was bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million worth of stock or 160,000 shares. $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin Inc owns 359,713 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cwm Lc stated it has 188,415 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP reported 176,047 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 700 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Panagora Asset Inc owns 17,743 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 15,953 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 86,566 shares. Raymond James Finance Advsr holds 0% or 5,036 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt owns 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 1,500 shares. Lpl Financial Lc has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 3,937 shares. Lesa Sroufe And Co owns 51,002 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 469,743 shares. 6,700 were accumulated by Hilltop Hldgs.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,701 shares to 37,249 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 11,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,474 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

