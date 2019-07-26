Becker Capital Management Boosted Position in At&T (T) as Shares Rose; Koshinski Asset Management Lowered Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Stock Value Rose

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 25,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.05M, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 29.99 million shares traded or 7.03% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers; 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS; 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported; 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s “Alone In The Game”; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 31.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,761 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 11,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.29M shares traded or 52.97% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-lnsect farms gear up to feed soaring global protein demand; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borg (NYSE:BWA) by 23,142 shares to 824,702 shares, valued at $31.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 20,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,974 shares, and cut its stake in Avnet Inc Com (NYSE:AVT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Inv Lc holds 8,714 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 135,319 were accumulated by Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Putnam Ltd Llc reported 7.76M shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 9,535 shares stake. Ashfield Capital Lc holds 0.2% or 58,354 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Advsrs Limited Com owns 157,289 shares. Richard C Young And accumulated 1.96% or 326,930 shares. C Wide Group Inc A S accumulated 77,219 shares. South Texas Money Limited holds 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 9,932 shares. Moreover, Athena Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Essex Fincl Inc holds 1.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 151,129 shares. Lifeplan Finance Gp holds 0.23% or 13,638 shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.06 million shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Trustco Bank N Y invested in 1.44% or 40,855 shares. 21,566 were reported by Community Financial Gp Ltd Liability.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,283 are owned by Destination Wealth. Melvin Cap Management L P, New York-based fund reported 450,000 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma reported 4,610 shares. The Massachusetts-based Penobscot Invest Communication has invested 0.49% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.84% stake. Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks holds 0.83% or 242,892 shares. North Mgmt holds 1.18% or 37,459 shares. Farmers Tru owns 9,819 shares. 697,244 were reported by Schroder Invest Mngmt Group. Bainco Int Invsts reported 20,855 shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 281,883 shares or 2.39% of the stock. Chatham Cap Group Incorporated owns 34,290 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.38% or 3,232 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.42% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Telemus Cap Ltd Co reported 0.37% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 103,119 shares to 117,119 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 53,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. Another trade for 1,328 shares valued at $233,662 was sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. The insider Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million. $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Henry Daniel.

