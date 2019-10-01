Becker Capital Management Boosted Its Kroger Co (KR) Stake by $30.43 Million; Guggenheim Capital Has Lowered Holding in Align Technology (ALGN) by $382,746 as Stock Price Declined

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 1,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 23,926 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, down from 25,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $181.52. About 178,779 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video); 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 96.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.17M, up from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 1.36 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Cincinnati/Dayton Associates Ratify New Contract with UFCW 75; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Board Of Directors Approves $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Recorded 4Q LIFO Credit of $54M; 04/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Announces Second Kitchen 1883 Restaurant; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – KROGER WILL RETAIN EXCLUSIVITY IN US CONDITIONAL ON IT MEETING MARKET SHARE TARGETS OR ORDERING AN AGREED NUMBER OF CFCS PER ANNUM; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CALL ENDS; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: Ocado-Kroger Partnership Improves Business Profile; Also Strain on Cash Flow; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Holders Click and Collect as Kroger Deal Routs Doubters; 27/03/2018 – Kroger Names New Director of Investor Relations

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05 million for 39.81 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

