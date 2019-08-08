Beck Mack & Oliver Has Boosted Its Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr (TEVA) Position; Zogenix (ZGNX) Shorts Up By 6.8%

Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had an increase of 6.8% in short interest. ZGNX’s SI was 9.64M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.8% from 9.03 million shares previously. With 817,100 avg volume, 12 days are for Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s short sellers to cover ZGNX’s short positions. The SI to Zogenix Inc’s float is 24.33%. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 37,335 shares traded. Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has declined 14.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZGNX News: 27/03/2018 – PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO RESUME DISTRIBUTION OF 20 MG DOSAGE STRENGTH OF ZOHYDRO ER (HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE) WITH BEADTEK ON MARCH 28; 01/05/2018 – Zogenix Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 21/04/2018 – DJ Zogenix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZGNX); 09/05/2018 – Zogenix 1Q Loss/Shr 87c; 16/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Zogenix 1Q Rev $0.00; 29/03/2018 – Zogenix at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 27/03/2018 – Zogenix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Leerink Partners CNS Day Tomorrow

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr (TEVA) stake by 19.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc acquired 678,967 shares as Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr (TEVA)’s stock declined 47.93%. The Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 4.17M shares with $65.32M value, up from 3.49 million last quarter. Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr now has $6.43B valuation. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 13.09 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase III Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 15/05/2018 – IGNORE: TEVA HALO EM TRIAL RESULTS REPORTED EARLIER; 03/05/2018 – TEVA HAS NO PLANS TO ISSUE NEW EQUITY TO REDUCE DEBT: CEO; 06/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill: Teva is Stonewalling a Senate Investigation; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, THE FIRST GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS® IN CANADA FOR THE TREATMENT OF DRY EYE DISEASE; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL USD 6Y 6%-6.25%, 10Y 7-7.25%; 23/05/2018 – TEVA CONFIRMS SEPT. PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB; 15/05/2018 – TEVA: HALO EM TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Among 5 analysts covering Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zogenix had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Northland Capital. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by PiperJaffray. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older.

More notable recent Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zogenix Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zogenix Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zogenix to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 6 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Steven Cohen Charges Into Chiasma – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zogenix, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shift From Loss To Profit – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) stake by 1,852 shares to 16,276 valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) stake by 1,300 shares and now owns 4,217 shares. United Technologies Cp (NYSE:UTX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What’s Pushing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Even Lower Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teva Pharmaceutical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Teva Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Reaffirms Guidance – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Chesapeake Energy, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and GreenSky Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “After Mylan Gets Acquired, Could Teva Be Next? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.