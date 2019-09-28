Beck Mack & Oliver Trimmed American Express Co (AXP) Holding; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Boosted Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position By $8.36 Million

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 2.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 9,210 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 345,986 shares with $42.71M value, down from 355,196 last quarter. American Express Co now has $98.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) stake by 36.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp acquired 116,110 shares as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)’s stock declined 6.55%. The Westfield Capital Management Company Lp holds 436,033 shares with $31.64M value, up from 319,923 last quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $9.02B valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.1. About 580,214 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 07/05/2018 – MDCO: INCLISIRAN DATA SHOWS CUTS IN SUBTYPES OF BAD CHOLESTEROL; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 10/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Alnylam, Airbnb, Uber; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES TOPLINE RESULTS IN ’19; 23/04/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS POS OPINION FOR ORPHAN DRUG IN EU ON ALN-TTRSC02; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Names Colleen Reitan to Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern holds 569,883 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 123 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Ckw holds 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 300 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 96 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 166,767 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 62,288 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 32 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 628 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.02% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 35 are held by Cwm Lc. The California-based Clarivest Asset Management Limited has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest has 0.02% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). California Public Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Peoples Fincl Serv has 50 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has $14500 highest and $70 lowest target. $117.89’s average target is 45.36% above currents $81.1 stock price. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $126 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by Piper Jaffray. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 7 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $119 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 15 report. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Leerink Swann maintained the shares of ALNY in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Market Perform” rating.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) stake by 165,426 shares to 419,255 valued at $31.90M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hamilton Lane Inc stake by 14,749 shares and now owns 364,517 shares. Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 14% – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alnylam readies webcast series on pipeline programs – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Biotech Stocks That Could Soar This Week – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: American Express Stock Points Lower for a Trade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 15.80% above currents $118.59 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, July 22. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $13200 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 3. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 22 with “Sector Perform”. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America.