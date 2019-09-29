Beck Mack & Oliver Lifted Centurylink Com (CTL) Holding by $11.59 Million; Valuation Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose While Bronson Point Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $725,000

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday; 11/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – BofA’s Subramanian Doesn’t See Italy as Hit to U.S. Equities (Video); 23/05/2018 – BofA Is Said to Name Zapparoli, Gadkari to Head Capital Markets; 25/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH ADMITS TO VIOLATING NEW YORK’S MARTIN ACT; 14/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Class A-M Rtg From BofA Comm Mtg Trust 2006-3; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Capital Markets Head Murphy Is Said to Join Silver Lake

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 7.92M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.35M, up from 6.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 9.61 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $120.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192. 50,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $491,480.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) by 15,063 shares to 719,798 shares, valued at $34.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 40,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,259 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.