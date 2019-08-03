Beck Mack & Oliver Has Cut Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding by $310,800; Valuation Declined; As Ebay (EBAY) Market Value Rose, Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lifted by $884,300 Its Stake

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 23,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 71,791 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 47,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 5.56 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 554,818 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.93 million, down from 565,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 11.60 million shares traded or 60.80% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBAY vs. BKNG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Netflix Plunges on Earnings, Microsoftâ€™s on Deck – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “eBay and Target Ramp Up the Bargains to Compete With Amazon Prime Day – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, IBM, eBay, Alcoa, United Rentals – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Options 101: In the Money – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Finance Ser Company Ma reported 11.42M shares. The California-based Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.25% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 748,308 were accumulated by Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited. Sei Com has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 346,466 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking accumulated 725,616 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.34% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 26.97M shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 41,975 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny holds 1,120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 159,954 were reported by Ftb. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.01% or 567 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T invested in 88,723 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hartford Management Co accumulated 105,506 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 14,880 shares stake. Sky Investment Grp Ltd Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,624 shares.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 52,100 shares to 103,710 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 38,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,477 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phillips Financial Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 11,198 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Leavell Investment has 18,697 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Loeb Prtn holds 1,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 12,294 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Ins Tx reported 29,000 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,215 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 23,000 shares. 47,697 are owned by Umb Bancorporation N A Mo. Lifeplan Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Permit Capital Ltd Liability holds 85,000 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation stated it has 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.02% or 119,595 shares. Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 3.7% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.