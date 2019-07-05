Beck Mack & Oliver Has Lifted Its Lab.Cp Of Amer Hldgs. (LH) Position; United Asset Strategies Increases Holding in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC)

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 54.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 20,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,189 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 38,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 614,236 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $99 MLN; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 28/03/2018 – DOLLARDAYS REPORTS JIM JACOBS AS NEW CFO; 28/03/2018 – DollarDays Announces Jim Jacobs As New Chief Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Lab.Cp Of Amer Hldgs. (LH) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 3,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 512,610 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.42M, up from 509,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Lab.Cp Of Amer Hldgs. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $177.77. About 379,966 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Transamerica Finance Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Company holds 89,885 shares. Lathrop Invest Mgmt Corporation has invested 4.7% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Mesirow reported 0.21% stake. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.04% or 95,569 shares. Fil Ltd has 0.18% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 1.54M shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 4,514 shares. Smithfield Trust Com holds 350 shares. Swiss National Bank accumulated 0.04% or 426,543 shares. 22,225 are held by Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Co holds 8,779 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 8,629 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Perkins Coie Company stated it has 600 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Invest Assocs has invested 0.37% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,178 shares to 19,803 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 9,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,713 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Mosaic Company (MOS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jacobs Launches Tender Offer to Acquire KeyW for $11.25 per Share in Cash – PRNewswire” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs to Deliver Integrated Project Services for Construction of New Australian Embassy in Washington DC – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich Com (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1,400 shares to 284,050 shares, valued at $128.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Cp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,438 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Triad firm partners with New York-based health system on AI – Triad Business Journal” on June 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Class action posed over LabCorp data breach – Triangle Business Journal” published on June 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Deutsche Bank Upgrades Laboratory Corporation of America (LH) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Interpace Diagnostics Announces Coverage of Molecular Thyroid Testing by Independence Blue Cross – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “LabCorp to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on July 25, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.