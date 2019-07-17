Beck Mack & Oliver Trimmed Holding in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) by $878,048 as Share Price Rose; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Csat Investment Advisory LP Raised Position by $391,152

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 19,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 734,861 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.28M, down from 753,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 733,482 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 1498.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 1,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,199 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $360.54. About 1.41 million shares traded or 89.75% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr (NYSE:TEVA) by 678,967 shares to 4.17 million shares, valued at $65.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radnet Inc Com (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 149,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where Will Brookfield Asset Management Be in 10 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Infrastructure drops 3.3% after equity offering announced – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot And Lowe’s: Fast-Growing Super SWANs Worth Buying Today – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Crainscleveland.com‘s news article titled: “Northeast Ohio needs to up its game: site selectors – Crain’s Cleveland Business” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American Eagle to start selling cannabis-based products this year – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Celgene, Ulta, Caesarsâ€™ Buyout – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Beauty Store for Professionals Launches: 10 Things to Know – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “McDonaldâ€™s Franchisees: Give Us the Bird – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HIBB or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invs accumulated 9,335 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,196 shares stake. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 10,033 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% or 3,379 shares in its portfolio. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Tributary Limited has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Riverpark Ltd Liability holds 29,284 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 3,216 shares. Stephens Mgmt Gp Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.1% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 154,892 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited accumulated 2,034 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bbva Compass State Bank has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested in 8,111 shares. 2,153 were reported by Concorde Asset Mgmt Llc.