Beck Mack & Oliver Decreased Credit Accep Mich Com (CACC) Holding by $631,400 as Share Price Declined; The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holder Westchester Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $52.08 Million as Stock Value Rose

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 55.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 469,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 378,902 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, down from 848,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich Com (CACC) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 284,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.37 million, down from 285,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89B market cap company. It closed at $472.81 lastly. It is down 27.26% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Lc owns 0% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 2 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 295 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability holds 0.18% or 54,700 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 1,269 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp owns 0.06% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 619,198 shares. 487,000 were accumulated by Abrams Bison Investments Ltd. 122,931 were reported by Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Northern accumulated 0.01% or 68,569 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Macquarie Gru has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 34,475 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goodnow Inv Grp Limited Liability accumulated 148,830 shares. Maverick Limited accumulated 0.08% or 12,560 shares.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 2,381 shares to 72,740 shares, valued at $85.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 449,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 29,452 shares or 1.65% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based & has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Glenmede Trust Na reported 868,459 shares. Benedict Financial Advsr Inc has invested 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cna, Illinois-based fund reported 32,969 shares. Wealth Architects Llc has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Qs Limited Liability owns 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 78,056 shares. Cap Lc has invested 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rnc Cap Limited Com reported 0.22% stake. Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 41,118 shares. Mai Capital Management invested in 72,046 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has 4,297 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 520,570 were reported by Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd. 382,550 are held by Country Trust Financial Bank.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc. by 219,342 shares to 412,178 shares, valued at $85.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. by 875,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc. (Put).

