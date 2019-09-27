Beck Mack & Oliver Raised Its Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) Holding by $3.44 Million; Stock Rose; Aew Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Cyrusone (CONE) Holding by $695,400 as Stock Price Rose

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (EPD) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 122,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.45 million, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 1.07M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The hedge fund held 729,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.08M, up from 716,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $77.17. About 249,219 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent Cl A (NYSE:AMH) by 281,800 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $56.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 97,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard Inc invested in 5,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cwm Llc has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 500 shares. Cibc Markets holds 15,850 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Llc owns 298 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Llc holds 0.02% or 239,834 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 63,641 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.05% or 1.37 million shares. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 0.71% or 104,694 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 82,138 shares. Axa invested in 0% or 10,461 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Comm has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 5 shares. Heitman Real Est Secs Limited Liability holds 303,547 shares. Hsbc Public Lc owns 19,737 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CyrusOne jumps 7.1% on potential sale report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne gets interest from rival Digital Realty as possible bidders gather, report says – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,807 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $157.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sponsored (NYSE:BUD) by 18,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 684,653 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise to build PDH 2 plant, supported by deal with LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Partners declares $0.4375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Permian pipeline startup splits WTI Midland market, traders say – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Crude-carrying ship pulls into new Corpus Christi dock – San Antonio Business Journal” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Partners’ Record Pipeline Volumes Ignite Profits And Distributable Cash Flow In Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.