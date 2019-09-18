Beck Mack & Oliver Has Raised Wabtec (WAB) Position by $2.70 Million; Share Price Rose; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holder Nexus Investment Management Has Lowered Holding as Share Price Declined

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92M, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.55. About 42,933 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN BEGINS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK EVENT; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO ENDS PRESENTATION; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH ESTIMATE; 07/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK DISCLOSES EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN FILING; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN TORONTO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WILL INVEST C$250 MILLION OVER TEN YEARS IN TRAINING STAFF FOR DIGITAL ECONOMY; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES TO SALES PRACTICES IN WAKE OF FCAC INVESTIGATION; 12/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ECONOMICS SEES CANADA REAL GDP GROWTH 2.2% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: Rajagopal Viswanathan to Service as Acting Finance Chief, Effective Immediately

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 38,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 880,748 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.20 million, up from 842,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 36,092 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr (NYSE:TEVA) by 2.40 million shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 21,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,799 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. On Tuesday, May 21 NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 10,000 shares. Shares for $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. The insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14 were reported by Orrstown Service. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America invested in 459 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Co reported 838 shares stake. 188,422 were reported by Prudential Fincl Inc. Cambridge Invest Research has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Gates Cap Management Inc invested in 1.73 million shares or 5.21% of the stock. Cwm Lc accumulated 337 shares or 0% of the stock. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hartford Investment Mngmt holds 17,586 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.1% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 46,400 shares. Tctc Ltd Llc owns 2,810 shares. Central Bancorp invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Skylands Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 27,700 shares. Lifeplan Fincl invested in 6 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $722.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,670 shares to 489,990 shares, valued at $26.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 682,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).