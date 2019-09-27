Beck Mack & Oliver Lowered Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake By $379,620; Seaworld Entertainment (SEAS) Shorts Increased By 5.52%

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stake by 0.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 3,420 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 626,710 shares with $70.07 million value, down from 630,130 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co. now has $377.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 5.43 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S ARASARATNAM FOR CYBERSECURITY; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – VisitPay Signs Exclusive Agreement with JPMorgan Chase; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 19/04/2018 – Housing Wire: JPMorgan Chase significantly expanding in Washington, D.C. area; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Net Interest Income $54B-$55B

Seaworld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) had an increase of 5.52% in short interest. SEAS’s SI was 7.72M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.52% from 7.31 million shares previously. With 1.86M avg volume, 4 days are for Seaworld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)’s short sellers to cover SEAS’s short positions. The SI to Seaworld Entertainment Inc’s float is 11.54%. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.4. About 593,510 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 37,298 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 0.09% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 1.34M shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc stated it has 93,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Renaissance Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Coatue Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 64,407 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 514,145 shares. 83,664 were accumulated by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 906,459 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Hrt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Nomura has invested 0.02% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has 24,336 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research has 0.01% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 62,064 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Castleark Limited owns 0.39% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 324,910 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 65,520 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SeaWorld Entertainment has $39 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34.67’s average target is 31.33% above currents $26.4 stock price. SeaWorld Entertainment had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 28 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, June 21.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. The firm operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand name in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. It has a 22.19 P/E ratio. It also operates the Adventure Island name in Tampa; Water Country USA name in Williamsburg; Discovery Cove marine life theme park in Orlando; and Sesame Place, a seasonal park in Langhorne.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.18 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18.

